Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Game 1

The Cavaliers are listing Love (concussion) as questionable Thursday for Game 1 of their NBA Finals series with the Warriors.

There hasn't been any word that Love has been removed from the NBA's concussion protocol, but the questionable designation implies that the big man will likely be subject to some additional tests Thursday before the Cavaliers officially rule him in or out for the series opener. According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, head coach Tyronn Lue said that Love would start if he clears the protocol in time for Game 1, in which case Jeff Green would presumably head back to the bench. Love, who suffered the head injury five minutes into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals series against the Celtics, ranks second on the Cavs in scoring this postseason with an average of 13.9 points per game.