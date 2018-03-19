Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Monday
Love (hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Recent reports suggested that Love was hoping to make his return from a nearly two-month absence due to a fractured left hand March 23 against the Suns, so his potential availability Monday comes as a surprise. It's expected that the Cavaliers will relay another update on Love's status for Monday's contest following their morning shootaround, so fantasy owners waiting to activate the big man in weekly leagues should continue to monitor the news throughout the day. Should Love remain sidelined for a 21st straight contest, Jeff Green would likely pick up a fifth consecutive start at power forward.
