Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Disappointing in Game 4 loss

Love finished with just 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss in Game Four of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Love saved his worst game of the Finals for last as the Cavaliers fell in comprehensive fashion to the Warriors. Love had himself a strong finals showing prior to this game and should head into next season with a lot of confidence. LeBron James may or may not be back in Cleveland and if he does indeed decide to take his talents elsewhere, Love could find himself thrust into the role of alpha on what could be a lottery team. He has played this role before with great success and could be in line for a fantasy leap if this is the case. Stay tuned.