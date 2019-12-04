Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Disappointing night Tuesday

Love tallied just eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 loss to Detroit.

Love saw just 22 minutes of action Tuesday, likely a result of the game spiraling out of control for the Cavaliers. This is the concern when it comes to analyzing the overall value of Love. He is going to play limited minutes in games that are viewed as a lost cause. He is also going to sit out entirely with his ongoing litany of injuries. He is a tough player to sell-high given all the concerns and so you simply need to sit on him and hope he can stay on the court.