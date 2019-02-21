Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Doesn't expect to miss more time
Love said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate missing games down the stretch, Cleveland.com reports. "I think you'll see me more on a steady basis and not miss games after the break, I'm hoping," Love said. "So just continue to improve the minutes and make sure that I'm feeling good and go from there."
Love made his return to action on Feb. 8 following an extended absence that cost him 50 games, and the veteran expects to be close to full strength coming out of the All-Star break. Love played 5-on-5 on Wednesday, and while he admitted his conditioning is still a work in progress, he confirmed that he's feeling no effects from the left toe injury. It's possible his minutes could still be limited for a few games coming out of the break, but all indications are that Love will not be held out for rest or lottery-odds-improvement purposes. "I know how bad he wants to be out there, but things happen and you have to push through them, which he has done," coach Larry Drew said. "Now he's able to play. He's gradually getting his legs under him and gradually getting to the point where he can play extended minutes. I'm certain that once he is able to get out there and really play extended minutes he's going to make the most of it."
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...