Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Doesn't expect to miss more time

Love said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate missing games down the stretch, Cleveland.com reports. "I think you'll see me more on a steady basis and not miss games after the break, I'm hoping," Love said. "So just continue to improve the minutes and make sure that I'm feeling good and go from there."

Love made his return to action on Feb. 8 following an extended absence that cost him 50 games, and the veteran expects to be close to full strength coming out of the All-Star break. Love played 5-on-5 on Wednesday, and while he admitted his conditioning is still a work in progress, he confirmed that he's feeling no effects from the left toe injury. It's possible his minutes could still be limited for a few games coming out of the break, but all indications are that Love will not be held out for rest or lottery-odds-improvement purposes. "I know how bad he wants to be out there, but things happen and you have to push through them, which he has done," coach Larry Drew said. "Now he's able to play. He's gradually getting his legs under him and gradually getting to the point where he can play extended minutes. I'm certain that once he is able to get out there and really play extended minutes he's going to make the most of it."