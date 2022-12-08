Love didn't participate in practice Thursday since he was receiving treatment, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.
Love returned from a thumb injury at the beginning of December and has been feeling better recently, but he still received treatment instead of practicing Thursday. It's not yet clear whether his absence from practice will impact his availability for Friday's game against Sacramento.
