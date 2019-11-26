Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Doesn't practice
Love (back) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Love went to therapy instead of practicing with the team, according to Davies. He's missed the last two contests due to a back injury and his status remains in question for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
