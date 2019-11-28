Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Doesn't see full workload in return

Love scored nine points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Magic.

Making his return to the lineup after missing two games with a sore back, Love ended up playing only sparingly in the second half, but whether that was due to deliberate load management on the Cavs' part or his injury being aggravated isn't yet clear. A healthy Love could be a valuable trade asset for the rebuilding team, so expect Cleveland to be cautious with him until he shows he's 100 percent.