Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Dominant in Saturday's win
Love collected 32 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Love was sensational despite still seeing limited action, pumping out season highs in scoring and made threes en route to a rare consecutive victory. The 30-year-old forward typically tallies at least a couple assists, but fantasy owners can't really complain when he's delivering such impressive counting stats.
