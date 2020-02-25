Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double against Heat
Love scored 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-119 overtime win over the Heat.
While rookie Kevin Porter led the way with 30, six other Cavs scored between 13 and 17 points on the night. It's Love's first double-double since Feb. 3 and 20th of the season, as staying healthy remains an issue for the 31-year-old.
