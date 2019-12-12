Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double against Rockets
Love scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Rockets.
The double-double was his ninth of the season, but his first since Nov. 20. Love has missed three of 11 games since then with back trouble and an illness, averaging only 12.0 points, 8.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes over that stretch, and while Wednesday's effort was encouraging, the 31-year-old may need another big night or two to prove he's 100 percent again.
