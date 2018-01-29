Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in Sunday's win

Love scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 win over the Pistons.

It's his third straight double-double and fifth in the last seven games, one of which saw Love limited to only three minutes due to an illness. While the Cavs have struggled at times this season, that hasn't dogged Love, who's on pace for his best shooting percentage since 2010-11 and third straight campaign with at least 2.0 three-pointers per game.