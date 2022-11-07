Love totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Lakers.

Love produced his second straight double-double and third of the season. He's not played more than 23 minutes in any contest but has had moments of greatness as Cleveland's sixth man. All in all, he's averaging 12.1 points and 7.7 minutes in 19.8 minutes and has made 41.1 percent of his three-point tries.