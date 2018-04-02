Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win over Mavs

Love had 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over Dallas.

Both Love and LeBron James (5-21 FG) struggled from the field, but the Cavs nonetheless managed their eighth win in nine tries. Love also added a steal and a block and was a plus-13 in his 36 minutes of action, the highest rating of any Cavaliers starter.