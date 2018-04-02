Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win over Mavs
Love had 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-5 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over Dallas.
Both Love and LeBron James (5-21 FG) struggled from the field, but the Cavs nonetheless managed their eighth win in nine tries. Love also added a steal and a block and was a plus-13 in his 36 minutes of action, the highest rating of any Cavaliers starter.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will re-join starting five Friday•
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Friday•
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday•
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Placed in concussion protocol, out Wednesday•
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms•
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be evaluated for concussion•
