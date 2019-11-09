Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win
Love scored 16 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 113-100 win over the Wizards.
While he couldn't find his shot from the outside, Love still put together a solid night by drawing plenty of contact and getting to the line. It's his sixth double-double in eight games, and the 31-year-old is providing Cleveland with a solid veteran foundation in the first year of the big contract extension he signed two summers ago.
