Love totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-96 victory over the Bulls.

Love posted his first double-double of the season, leading the bench in both scoring and rebounding. In two games, Love is averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.