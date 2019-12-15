Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in big loss

Love tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Bucks.

Those with shares in Love have to be thrilled with this performance given the nature of the game. The Cavaliers were basically out of it from the opening tip and so a 12-and-10 double-double is really the best-case scenario. Love has been playing much better of late as the trade rumors continue to swirl. He is eligible to be moved from Sunday and so those rostering Love simply have to hold and see how things play out.