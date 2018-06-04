Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss
Love delivered 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
Love was an effective complementary presence alongside LeBron James, but neither star's effort was enough to get the Cavaliers on the board in the series. The 29-year-old has exceeded the 20-point mark in each of the first two games against the Warriors, although his shooting took a downturn Sunday. Love has especially struggled from distance over the first pair of contests, going just 4-for-16 from behind the arc. He'll look to continue his strong work on the boards while upping his scoring contributions when the Cavaliers attempt to cut their series deficit in half during Wednesday's Game 3.
