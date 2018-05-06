Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 3 win
Love delivered 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during Cleveland's 105-103 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Love has now put together back-to-back stellar efforts after a multi-game stretch of subpar offensive play in which he shot particularly poorly. The veteran forward has rediscovered his accuracy, draining 18 of his 35 attempts over the last pair of contests. He's been dominant on the glass in all three games against the Raptors, as well, hauling in between 11 and 16 rebounds thus far in the series. He'll look to duplicate his efforts when the Cavs try for a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.
