Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game Two loss

Love had 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 loss to the Celtics.

Love was solid Tuesday but was practically the only Cavaliers player outside of LeBron James who turned up to play. The lack of depth has proven to be a glaring weakness for the Cavaliers, especially in this series so far. The team will get a few nights off before Game Three moves to Cleveland on Saturday and Love will need to be at his best yet again if the Cavaliers are to come away with the victory.