Love mustered 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Thursday's win over the Thunder.

Love remains on a minutes restriction and has played 26 or fewer minutes in each of his four games since returning from a nine-game absence last month, but he made the most of his on-court time to deliver a strong double-double. Love now has two double-doubles and three double-digit scoring performances in his last four appearances.