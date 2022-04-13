Love ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nets.

Love led the bench in minutes, points and rebounds in the loss, and his 13 boards were good for the team high as well. For as long as Cleveland remains alive in the playoffs, he should continue being a go-to sixth man option. The double-double marked his 16th of the year.