Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss

Love tallied 22 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 loss to the Knicks.

At first glance, it looked like it might have been some mistake to see this box score, but it's true- the 2016 runner-ups have now dipped below .500 after this loss, and it's mostly due to defense as players like Love are still putting out decent stat lines. He's come up with double-doubles in four of his first five games and isn't any cause of concern from a fantasy perspective, but the Cavs do need to put some wins together. They'll get a couple of days off and try to get back to .500 against the Pacers on Wednesday.