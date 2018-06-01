Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from concussion

Love totaled 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to Golden State.

Love made his return to the starting lineup after missing Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals with a concussion. He appeared untroubled on his way to 21 points and 13 rebounds, however, did struggle from the perimeter and failed to record a defensive stat. The Cavaliers were unlucky not to come away with a victory but will need Love to do a bit more on Sunday should they hope to once again be in the contest after 48 minutes.