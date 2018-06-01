Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in return from concussion
Love totaled 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to Golden State.
Love made his return to the starting lineup after missing Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals with a concussion. He appeared untroubled on his way to 21 points and 13 rebounds, however, did struggle from the perimeter and failed to record a defensive stat. The Cavaliers were unlucky not to come away with a victory but will need Love to do a bit more on Sunday should they hope to once again be in the contest after 48 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting, no minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Status for Game 1 uncertain•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will not play in Game 7•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....