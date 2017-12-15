Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in victory
Love had 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over the Lakers.
Love recorded his sixth double-double in his last seven games, helping the Cavaliers to another victory. He has been very consistent this season, scoring in double-figures in all but two games. His average scoring numbers have remained basically the same as last season, however, he has seen a nice rise in his efficiency. He is shooting almost 47 percent from the floor, a four percent increase from last season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday with hip soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 15th double-double in victory•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.