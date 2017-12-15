Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in victory

Love had 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over the Lakers.

Love recorded his sixth double-double in his last seven games, helping the Cavaliers to another victory. He has been very consistent this season, scoring in double-figures in all but two games. His average scoring numbers have remained basically the same as last season, however, he has seen a nice rise in his efficiency. He is shooting almost 47 percent from the floor, a four percent increase from last season.