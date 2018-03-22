Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory

Love produced 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during a 132-129 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Love improved in his second game back from injury as he picked up the double-double in Wednesday's win. He's now 8-of-15 from downtown in across his last two games. The performance indicates that Love is already back to his level from before the injury, so he should be in line for a strong finish to the season.