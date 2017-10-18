Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in wild finish

Love posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and 11 rebounds across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Celtics.

Love hit some foul trouble early, which limited his minutes. Absent that, his stat line would have probably been more impressive. Despite that shortcoming, he was instrumental in a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Cavs. He also looks to restart a double-double streak as his NBA record of 53 consecutive double-doubles is a career highlight. Love still managed this feat despite some new competition around him, as Jae Crowder's defensive prowess sometimes overshadowed Love in this game. He may not be the most flashy player, but he's as consistent as they come, and he'll remain one of the league's elite big men moving forward. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday against the Bucks.