Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in win over Dallas
Love tallied 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in a 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
Love has now recorded at least 29 points and 15 rebounds in two of his last three games, as he's really taken this starting center role to heart. What's been especially reliable is his free-throw shooting, as he's averaging 6.3 attempts per game, while hitting at a 90 percent clip. That's a monster number from a big man and it's quite the benefit from a player whose a near guarantee for a double-double every time he takes the floor.
