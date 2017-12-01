Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in win Thursday

Love scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 win over Atlanta.

Collecting his 14th double-double of the season, Love proved once again that he is a rebounding machine with a season-high tying 16 boards on Thursday. In total, the center has been a rock solid rebounder and scorer, averaging 18.9 points and 10.2 rebounds. Love nearly collects double-digits in either category on a nightly basis, making him a double-double threat in every game.