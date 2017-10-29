Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles Saturday
Love collected 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 loss to the Pelicans
Love was able to spread the floor against Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins Saturday night, making five threes en route to a team-high in points. Although his defense was not the best against the two all-star big men, he was the only player putting up offensive numbers for the Cavs in a blowout loss. Love should benefit with LeBron James in the point guard position, but he won't be relied on to lead the team in scoring on a consistent basis.
