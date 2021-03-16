Love (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Love exited Sunday's game with right calf soreness after playing less than two minutes in the first quarter. He appears to be on track to miss Tuesday's matchup, while Larry Nance and Dean Wade could see increased run if he's ultimately held out.
