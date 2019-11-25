Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Downgraded to out
Love (back) won't play Monday against Brooklyn, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It appeared as though Love was on track to play Monday night, but the team has elected to hold him out. Larry Nance figures to draw another start at power forward as a result.
