Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drains four threes in Game 7 win

Love registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Along with Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith, Love provided some important supplementary offensive production, especially in the temporary absence of LeBron James (leg cramps) in the second half. The veteran floor-spacer bounced back to an extent from his seven-point effort in Game 6, but Love's shooting struggles are still a concern heading into Tuesday's Game 1 against the Raptors. Factoring in Sunday's contest, Love posted a sub-40.0 percent success rate over the last four games against the Pacers, and in six of the series' seven contests overall.