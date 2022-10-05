Love will start at power forward in Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers, according to Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Love slides into the four spot in the place of Evan Mobley (ankle), joining Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert and Jarett Allen in the starting five. Love should continue to garner starts in the absence of Mobley, however, Mobley should be set to return in time for the regular season opener versus the Raptors on Oct. 19.