Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops 16 in Thursday's win

Love scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.

He failed to record his third straight double-double, but Love did sink multiple three-pointers for the third straight game. He seems to have put his concussion behind him, and the 29-year-old should have a big finish to the regular season as the Cavs try to fend off the Sixers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.