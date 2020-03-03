Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops 22 in loss to Jazz

Love scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.

Forced to fill in at center with Andre Drummond (calf) and Tristan Thompson (knee) both sidelined, Love wasn't able to slow Rudy Gobert down much, but he did at least manage to tie his season high in made three-pointers. Since missing a game in late February due to a sore Achilles, Love has averaged 16.4 points, 10.2 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.4 threes over the last five contests.