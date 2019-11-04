Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops season-high 29 points Sunday

Love had 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Love was on the front foot Sunday, comfortably leading the Cavaliers with 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He was more aggressive on the offensive end and is averaging 17 shot attempts over the past two games. He is flirting with first-round value in standard leagues and the time to sell-high is now. Moving him may not be as simple as you might expect given his lengthy injury history. If you can't get a top-25 player in return, you may be better off holding to see what happens.