Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops six triples in loss
Love finished with 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Celtics.
Love matched his season-high with 30 points, nailing what was a season-high six triples. Love has been playing well of late and has missed only four games so far this season. He is the 68th ranked player thus far which is a little disappointing given the Cavaliers lack of scoring options. With that being said, that fact he is healthy has to be viewed as a positive. The Cavaliers are on a back-to-back set with a game against the Timberwolves coming up Saturday. There has been no indication he will rest but we will want to keep an eye on the injury report leading up to tipoff.
