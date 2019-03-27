Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ekes out 12th double-double

Love scored 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.

He also committed five turnovers, but despite his shooting woes Love still put together his 12th double-double in 20 games this season. The veteran big should stay fairly productive over the Cavs' final seven contests, although a rest day or two remains a possibility.