Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ekes out 12th double-double
Love scored 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.
He also committed five turnovers, but despite his shooting woes Love still put together his 12th double-double in 20 games this season. The veteran big should stay fairly productive over the Cavs' final seven contests, although a rest day or two remains a possibility.
