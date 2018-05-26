Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Enters concussion protocol

Love (head) is in concussion protocol and is traveling with the Cavs. He has not been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7 in Boston, but his status is in doubt, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love was not immediately placed into protocol Saturday morning, but his symptoms may have changed as the day went on. With just one day to recover, the odds don't appear to be in Love's favor to take the floor for a crucial Game 7. If he's ruled out of the contest, Jeff Green (31 minutes in Game 6) and Larry Nance (22 minutes) would likely be the main beneficiaries. LeBron James played 46 minutes.