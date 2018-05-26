Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Enters concussion protocol
Love (head) is in concussion protocol and is traveling with the Cavs. He has not been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7 in Boston, but his status is in doubt, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Love was not immediately placed into protocol Saturday morning, but his symptoms may have changed as the day went on. With just one day to recover, the odds don't appear to be in Love's favor to take the floor for a crucial Game 7. If he's ruled out of the contest, Jeff Green (31 minutes in Game 6) and Larry Nance (22 minutes) would likely be the main beneficiaries. LeBron James played 46 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Initially cleared of concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will not return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Early foul trouble thwarts strong performance•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 14 rebounds during Saturday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game Two loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....