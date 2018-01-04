Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with ankle injury
Love suffered a right ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Celtics and will not return, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Love played 21 minutes prior to suffering the injury, but was really struggling, scoring just two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), while adding five boards, two assists and two blocks. The exact severity of the ankle injury remains unclear at this point in time, though look for additional tests to be performed after the game, which should give us a better indication for whether or not he'll miss any additional contests. For now, Love can be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Magic.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play vs. Blazers•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Portland•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 23 points in 30 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores efficient 27 points in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...