Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with ankle injury

Love suffered a right ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Celtics and will not return, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Love played 21 minutes prior to suffering the injury, but was really struggling, scoring just two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), while adding five boards, two assists and two blocks. The exact severity of the ankle injury remains unclear at this point in time, though look for additional tests to be performed after the game, which should give us a better indication for whether or not he'll miss any additional contests. For now, Love can be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Magic.