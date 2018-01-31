Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with hand injury

Love exited Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a left hand injury and is currently having an X-ray performed in the locker room, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers have yet to provide an update on whether or not Love will return, though that will presumably be released shortly once the medical team gets his X-ray results back. If Love is unable to return, the likes of Jae Crowder, Jeff Green and Channing Frye should cover his minutes.