Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits Sunday's game with illness
Love will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Cavaliers didn't report anything prior to the game that indicated Love was dealing with an illness, though it will will now cost him the rest of Sunday's contest. Love ended up playing just 18 minutes prior to leaving, recording four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 18 minutes. Considering it's an illness, Love shouldn't miss much time, though he can still be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
