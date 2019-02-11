Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expected to play Monday
Love (toe) is expected to play Monday against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Love recently returned from an extended absence due to a toe injury that ultimately required surgery, playing six minutes in Friday's game against the Wizards before being held out Saturday. While the big man could see a slight uptick in minutes Monday, he still figures to remain on some sort of minutes restriction.
