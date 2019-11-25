Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expected to play

Love (back) is expected to play Monday against the Nets, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Love was listed on the injury report as questionable for Monday's clash due to a bruised lower back, but head coach John Beilein stated that unless Love suffers a setback during warmups, he'll be ready to roll. Expect confirmation from the team closer to tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories