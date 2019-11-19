Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expected to return vs. Miami
Love (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Love sat out of Monday's matchup with the Knicks due to a bruised back, but the expectation is that he'll be back in action come Wednesday. He's averaging 18.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 12 starts this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...