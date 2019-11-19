Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expected to return vs. Miami

Love (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Love sat out of Monday's matchup with the Knicks due to a bruised back, but the expectation is that he'll be back in action come Wednesday. He's averaging 18.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 12 starts this season.

