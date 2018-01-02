Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Portland

Love (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports

Love sat out Monday's morning shootaround with an illness, but the plan as of of now is to have him back and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest. The Cavaliers are going to have him go through a workout at some point closer to warmups, which is when a final decision will ultimately be made. That said, the fact that coach Ty Lue is expecting Love to play likely makes him closer to probable rather than his original questionable designation. Look for another update at some point closer to tip-off.