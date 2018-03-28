Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms

The Cavaliers indicated that Love was experiencing concussion-like symptoms after he was evaluated for a head injury following his departure from Tuesday's loss to the Heat, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Love will be reexamined Wednesday before the Cavaliers determine whether or not he'll be placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. With Cleveland finishing off their back-to-back set Wednesday in Charlotte and not holding a morning shootaround, word from the team on Love's condition may not come until shortly before the 7:00 p.m. EST tip off. If Love is forced to miss time, extra minutes would open up for Larry Nance, Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green in the frontcourt, with Ante Zizic perhaps reentering the rotation as well.