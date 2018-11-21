Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Eyeing January return
Love (toe) said Tuesday on ESPN's "The Jump" program that he'll have the walking boot removed from his left foot in two weeks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "After that I'll get an [MRI] at four weeks and go from there," Love said. "I expect to be back sometime after the new year."
The Cavaliers haven't outlined a formal timeline for Love's recovery from Nov. 2 surgery to address a sore left toe, so the update the big man provided on his situation brings some clarity to the matter. As January draws closer, Love's involvement in on-court activity should provide an even better indication of when he'll be able to play again. At least for the next month or so, however, it looks as though the Cavaliers will proceed with Tristan Thompson as their primary option at center, with the duo of Cedi Osman and Larry Nance filling most of the minutes at power forward. Sam Dekker (ankle) will provide further help at the four once he's back to full strength, perhaps before the end of the month or early December.
