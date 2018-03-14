Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Eyeing March 23 return

Love (hand) said Tuesday that he's tentatively targeting the Cavaliers' March 23 game against the Suns for his return to the court, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a broken bone in his left hand and was handed an eight-week recovery timetable, so a return to action late next week would be slightly earlier than initially projected. In addition to regaining comfort with shooting the ball and absorbing contact again, Love will also face the challenge of integrating with a Cavaliers roster that has changed dramatically since he suffered the hand injury. Love has yet to play with trade-deadline pickups George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, so head coach Tyronn Lue could experiment with lineups liberally once the big man is back in the fold. Love could see most of his time at center rather than power forward initially if Tristan Thompson (ankle) doesn't beat him back to the court.