Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Eyeing March 23 return
Love (hand) said Tuesday that he's tentatively targeting the Cavaliers' March 23 game against the Suns for his return to the court, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Love has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a broken bone in his left hand and was handed an eight-week recovery timetable, so a return to action late next week would be slightly earlier than initially projected. In addition to regaining comfort with shooting the ball and absorbing contact again, Love will also face the challenge of integrating with a Cavaliers roster that has changed dramatically since he suffered the hand injury. Love has yet to play with trade-deadline pickups George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, so head coach Tyronn Lue could experiment with lineups liberally once the big man is back in the fold. Love could see most of his time at center rather than power forward initially if Tristan Thompson (ankle) doesn't beat him back to the court.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Could return in 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Participates in contact drills•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: About a month away from return•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Surgery not required, still out eight weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still undecided on hand surgery•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fractures finger, out 6-8 weeks•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...